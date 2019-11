Hundreds of first graders in the Moline Public School System read 10 books in one month as part of the Tiger Tale Reading Challenge.

The students who completed the challenge earned a prize, which was a mini stuffed animal of a tiger and a pizza party at the Moline Public Library.

The teachers were so proud of their students and said it was a collaborative effort between them, the parents, and the kids.

Ascentra Credit Union partnered with the Moline Public Library to make this possible.