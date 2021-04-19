First lady Jill Biden makes stop in QC

First lady Jill Biden flew into the Quad Cities International Airport Monday on her way to Dixon, Ill.

She came with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to join Congresswoman Cheri Bustos at Sauk Valley Community College.

She spoke for about 10 minutes, focusing on the values of getting a good education.

The first lady mentioned the administration is reimagining the education system and doesn’t want people excluded from college because they can’t afford it.

“He understands that — if we want our communities to thrive, if we want our businesses to have more skilled workers that they need, if we want to prepare our economy for the future — there is no greater investment that we can make than education,” said Biden on behalf of her husband, President Joe Biden. “He’s ready for big ideas and bold action so that all Americans can go to community college. We are going to get this done because community colleges are our future.”

The first lady also praised Governor JB Pritzker for leading Illinois through the pandemic.

This is not Biden’s first time making an appearance in and near the Quad Cities.

Back in 2017, she spoke to guests and honorees at a celebration for the Quad Cities YWCA.

Prior to the 2020 Iowa Caucus, she stopped by various cities in Iowa, such as Maquoketa and Clinton.