FIRST LEGO League Challenge teams, made up of youth age 9-14, from Iowa and Illinois are invited to a free season kickoff event from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport.

For the 2023 -2024 FIRST season, the FIRST LEGO League Challenge theme is MASTERPIECE, which will shine a spotlight on the role STEAM (Science, Technology, Art, and Mathematics) plays in the arts and empower young people to design and build a world of endless possibilities.

The kickoff provides a fun, interactive way to meet other teams, FIRST volunteers, and share key FIRST LEGO League Challenge information to support all teams to have a fun and rewarding season of learning. Teams will receive innovation project guidance and insight from the keynote speaker and from local STEAM and arts organizations.

An inspiring keynote will be delivered by Sam McCullum, the brilliant mind behind STEAM On Wheels. Breakout learning sessions will be provided on the key aspects of FIRST LEGO League Challenge by other experienced FIRST teams along with a session for coaches and mentors. The field for the robotics challenge will be set up supported by the State of Iowa FLL Program Delivery Partner and the QC Head Referee.

In addition, local art professionals and organizations will have displays to share their creative expertise and provide insights for the attending teams.

The event is organized by the non-profit Quad City Engineering and Science Council. More information is available here.

About FIRST:

FIRST® is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured after-school programs. Boosted by a global support system of volunteers, educators, and sponsors that include over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fund raise, design, build, and showcase their achievements during annual challenges. An international not-for-profit organization founded by accomplished inventor Dean Kamen in 1989, FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. Participants and alumni of FIRST programs gain access to education and career discovery opportunities, connections to exclusive scholarships and employers, and a place in the FIRST community for life.



About QCESC:

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) is an all-volunteer, umbrella organization representing approximately 20 technical societies totaling about 3,000 associated professionals in the Quad City region. The QCESC proudly sponsors annual events such as the National Engineers STEM celebration, scholarships, grants and professional awards. The QCESC organizes and supports numerous local students’ events including FIRST LEGO League, STEM Teachers’ Night Out, and the QC Tech Challenge with the Battles of the Bridges, Trebuchet Egg Throw Competition, and Cardboard Boat Regatta Race Competition.

About Putnam Museum:

The Putnam Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, brings to life a sense of place, time and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for the world and all its people. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from Unearthing Ancient Egypt to our family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally recognized traveling exhibits. The Putnam is dedicated to helping guests discover and explore in a friendly and engaging atmosphere. For more information about events and exhibits, visit here.