Residents got a first look at a new vision for Downtown Rock Island.

The City of Rock Island has plans for major streetscaping and placemaking improvements to the downtown area. The $70 million capital project will be paid for using state and federal grant money, but money from the new Rock Island Downtown Alliance does not factor into construction. Fox 18’s Eric Olsen gave us a look at the beginning of the planning and public input process.

