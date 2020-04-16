First look at ‘Opening Up America’ three-phase plan Local News Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 03:09 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 03:09 PM CDT The American flag flies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) A document entitled “Opening Up America” is being shared by President Trump with the nation’s governors today that details a recommended three-phase plan to reopen states, CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe reported in a series of tweets. Obtained by @cbsnews: Here’s Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3. Document says recommendations are “Based on up-to-date data and readiness; mitigates risk of resurgence; protects the most vulnerable” and is “implementable on statewide or county-by-County basis at governors’ discretion.” pic.twitter.com/CrCnYiHuDr— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 16, 2020