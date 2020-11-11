First look from the new I-74 bridge, which opens Friday

Local News
The new I-74 bridge was opened for a media tour on November 11, 2020. The bridge is scheduled to open three Iowa-bound lanes on November 13, 2020. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com)

Local media is getting a tour of the new Interstate 74 bridge Wednesday morning.

The Iowa-bound span is set to open Friday. Click here for those details and check below for live tweets from the tour.

