First look from the new I-74 bridge, which opens Friday Local News Posted: Nov 11, 2020 / 09:25 AM CST / Updated: Nov 11, 2020 / 10:32 AM CST The new I-74 bridge was opened for a media tour on November 11, 2020. The bridge is scheduled to open three Iowa-bound lanes on November 13, 2020. (Zack Winiecki, OurQuadCities.com) Local media is getting a tour of the new Interstate 74 bridge Wednesday morning. The Iowa-bound span is set to open Friday. Click here for those details and check below for live tweets from the tour. Local media getting a tour of the new I-74 bridge this morning. The Iowa bound span is set to open Friday. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/gM8w9HdlmN— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/eo9qsoG294— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 11, 2020 That’s three lanes going into Iowa (Left side of this barrier) starting Friday. Two lanes going into Illinois (Right side of this barrier) starting some point later this winter. pic.twitter.com/kMCaj65lSJ— Zack Winiecki (@zackwiniecki) November 11, 2020 WE MADE IT ON THE I-74 BRIDGE!!!!And traffic will be able to drive on it FRIDAY! @I74RiverBridge pic.twitter.com/yXF5FOMVUG— Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) November 11, 2020 The new I-74 looks beautiful! 😭🙌 https://t.co/4u6tYQ3giz— Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) November 11, 2020