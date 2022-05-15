The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department and the Melon City Bike Club invite the community to join in on the fun at the Melon City Bike Rodeo and Family Trail Ride from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, weather permitting.

This event is free for all ages, with activities geared toward children ages 4 to 12. No registration is needed.

The main parking lot of the Muscatine Soccer Complex will host a fun bicycle obstacle course, safe riding instruction, a bike safety check station and more. Helmets are required to participate in both the bike rodeo and trail ride. Free bike helmets will be provided to participants while supplies last.

Put your safe riding skills to the test with the whole family during the trail ride immediately after the bike rodeo. Volunteers will escort riders along city recreational trails from the Muscatine Soccer Complex to Deep Lakes Park and back.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563- 263-0241.