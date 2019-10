Get ready for the first Oktoberfest at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds tomorrow.

Doors open at the event hall at noon.

There will be food, drinks and live music all day from North of 40, Dani Lynn Howe, Casey Muessigmann and Dirt Road Rockers.

There’s also a $200 prize for best lederhosen and dirndl outfits.

The event goes on until midnight.