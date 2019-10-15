First Paw-some Halloween features costume contest

Halloween is for the dogs, too.

The Quad City Botancial Center hosted its first-ever Paw-some Halloween.

And just about every dog dressed up for the occassion.

Owners and their pets were able to make crafts together, eat some treats and even do a little shopping.

There was also a costume contest.

The winner says she was glad to spend time with ther best pal.

“My corgi is my child so we try to take him to do everything,” Kelsey Sondgeroth said. “Kind of get to enjoy and do holiday days with him is just super special and I really enjoy it.”

Pet owners donated dog or cat food along with treats and toys to be distributed to local shelters.