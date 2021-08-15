First Pearl City Vintage Market seeks vendors for October event

The first Pearl City Vintage Market on the Muscatine Riverfront will be 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The market will feature vintage and handmade goods with entertainment, food and beverages available throughout the day. The event is for all ages and free to attend, a news release says.

Vendor applications are being accepted for approval and can be filled out online

For more information, contact the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry by email at chamber@muscatine.com or call 563-263-8895.

Event sponsors are Bayer, Beckey Insurance & Financial Services, Bush Construction, CBI Bank & Trust, Family Eye Center, GSTC Logistics Inc., HNI Corporation, Kent Corporation, Krieger Auto Group, Massage FIT by Suzanne Dunlap, Muscatine Downtown Investors, Retirement Resource Group, Stanley Consultants, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine, and Vision Center P.C