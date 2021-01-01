First QC baby of 2021 born to Coal Valley couple

The first Quad Cities baby of 2021 arrived at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Nora Grace Hessman was delivered by team members at UnityPoint Health – Trinity in Moline. The healthy baby girl was born to parents Brittany and Mark Hessman of Coal Valley.

Baby New Year Nora held on for 2021, arriving six days after her due date.

“Nora wasn’t interested in making an appearance in 2020 and we don’t blame her,” said Brittany Hessman. “We just feel blessed to have a healthy baby girl regardless of when she arrived.”

She was born six pounds, 13.5 ounces and 20 inches long.

“2020 has undoubtably been one of the toughest years in healthcare but being able to celebrate this birth brings such a joy to our team,” said Barb Anderson, Moline Birthplace Lead RN. “This signifies the hope that 2021 will bring change and good for those who need it most.”