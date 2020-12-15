First QC COVID-19 vaccination given to doctor

Dr. Robert Mixsell at Genesis Health System received the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad Cities on December 15, 2020. (Alliyah Sims, OurQuadCities.com)

Dr. Robert Mixsell at Genesis Health System received the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad Cities to a round of applause.

