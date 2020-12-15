First QC COVID-19 vaccination given to doctor Local News by: Alliyah Sims Posted: Dec 15, 2020 / 12:24 PM CST / Updated: Dec 15, 2020 / 12:24 PM CST Dr. Robert Mixsell at Genesis Health System received the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad Cities on December 15, 2020. (Alliyah Sims, OurQuadCities.com) Dr. Robert Mixsell at Genesis Health System received the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad Cities to a round of applause. A loud applause as Dr. Robert Mixsell at Genesis Health System received the first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination in the Quad Cities. pic.twitter.com/Omh0QriTCX— AlliyahsimsTV (@AlliyahsimsTV) December 15, 2020