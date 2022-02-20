The Quad City Yoga Foundation will host YogaCon, the Quad Cities first yoga convention, from Friday, March 4-Sunday, March 6.

The Quad City Yoga Foundation will offer this event for participants interested in yoga, from beginners to advanced practitioners. This year’s theme is “Yoga Supports Mental Health” and allows the group to highlight some of the most well-known yoga teachers in the United States.

Participants will have the option to attend a full weekend of yoga sessions or be able to join us for select days of the conference. This year’s presenters include Indu Arora, Matt Taylor, Amy Weintraub, Pooja Varini, and more. Multiple breakout sessions and specialized classes will be offered..

For tickets and more information, visit here. A limited number of tickets will be sold to comply with COVID-19 safe practices.

The Quad City Yoga Foundation seeks to serve school children, partner with other local organizations, and share the life benefits of yoga with as many Quad Cities residents as possible.

