Area first responders were honored for their efforts to assist a collapsed woman.

Scott County Reserve Deputy Todd Malone, Muscatine Firefighter Michael Collins and Davenport Firefighter Brent Arp were honored with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award for their actions at the Donahue Days Celebration by helping a volunteer during a medical incident.

The Life Saving Award was presented Scott County Reserve Deputy Todd Malone, Muscatine Firefighter Michael Collins and Davenport Firefighter Brent Arp. (Pictured L-R) Sheriff Tim Lane, Michael Collins and Todd Malone. (Not present: Brent Arp) (Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

“Off-duty Paramedic Mike Collins was at the right place and right time to jump into action and offer aid at the Donahue Days Celebration when a female volunteer collapsed,” Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers said. “His performance on the scene along with an off-duty Davenport Firefighter and a Scott County Reserve Deputy shows their dedication and commitment to providing care to citizens in need, no matter where they are. I’m proud to help recognize his efforts off the job and proud that he works for us here in Muscatine protecting and caring for the citizens of our community.”

The awards ceremony was at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Eldridge.