Per a release from the Illinois State Police, District 7, first responders are on scene of a truck tractor semi-trailer rollover crash on I-80 eastbound at mile post 13.5. The area is in Henry County, between the Big X and Geneseo.

Crews respond to the semi-trailer rollover crash on I-80 Monday near Geneseo (photo by Bryan Bobb).

(Google Maps)

One lane is closed due to recovery efforts.