First responders team up for active shooter training

Some two dozen first responders are getting hands-on training when responding to active-shoot or mass casualty events.

This is a two-day training at North Scott High School to teach the Rescue Task Force concept, which combines tactical and medical practices.

It partners police, fire and EMS to enter an active but low threat scene together to provide faster medical help.

The Eldridge Police Department is hosting the course with police, fire and EMS departments throughout Scott County and officer from Geneseo.

Teachers told Local 4 News this type of training is valuable during other calls when they are all needed to work together.

“These individuals will use on a monthly, weekly basis. The response to an active threat or active shooter situation we’ve seen play out probably a couple times a year from people that we’ve trained,” said Rescue Task Force Director of Operations Brock Lemmon.

First responders and combat veterans developed the training.

It continues Wednesday with real-world simulations designed to have the stress of a real event.

Teachers said they’re seeing this training implemented among more rural departments.

While completing Tuesday’s training, these students were the first to test a new device designed to help rescue injured people during mass-casualty situations.

Developed by Water Rescue Innovations, they have re-purposed their water rescue device Arm-Loc for tactical situations based on interest from police.

“Typically there’s four people or three people dragging one kid out of a school. Well, that takes three people out of getting in there and helping others,” Water Rescue Innovation CEO and Developer Connie Sylvester said. “So this way, [Arm-Loc] this clips onto the belt of the SWAT team and they put the kid’s arm in there, pull the cord and they drag them out of the building. Therefore, that’s one person, dragging one person.”

Water Rescue Innovations is using the feedback to finalize the design, which should be available by later this summer.

CEO and Developer Connie Sylvester said she started this company after losing a friend after they fell off a boat and couldn’t get back on board.

This was a project she took over from her brother who developed the initial idea.