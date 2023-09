Rock Island-Milan School Board members took a first step toward a new pool for Rock Island High School on Tuesday night.

The design shows it would be an eight-lane pool with a diving well and second-floor seating for spectators.

Rocky’s current pool has been closed for years now.

School board members other than Gary Rowe chose the more expensive proposal of the two on the table last night.

The vote sets in motion the design process. It will be revisited during next month’s board meeting.