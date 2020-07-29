First time flying since pandemic, passenger pleased with QC Airport safety

The Quad City International Airport is taking steps to make sure passengers are safe.

They’ve installed plexiglass at counters and social distancing markers in lines.

They’ve also placed hand sanitizer at all gates and mask dispensers at every entrance.

It’s part of the airport’s #WeGoQC campaign.

One passenger tells us, he likes the efforts by the staff.

An airport spokesperson says, the number of passengers at the airport has doubled each month since April.

You can find out more about the airport’s guidelines here https://www.qcairport.com/