Families in the Quad Cities, especially first-time moms and foster parents who rely on baby formula, are worried about how the baby formula shortage will affect them.

Mary has been a foster parent for three years. Her foster baby is 4 months old. Switching baby formula on her makes her lose her appetite.

“There’s been some days where she doesn’t want to eat full bottles. There’s some days where she’ll eat a full bottle and other days where she will eat less or she’ll spit up a little more as well,” said Mary.

Jordan Daniels is expecting her first child in November. Knowing there’s a continuing baby formula shortage worries her and her husband.

“I was so excited when I found out I was pregnant. And then this formula shortage, it’s like, ‘What am I going to do?” said Daniels. “It scares me and it scares him because he’s like, ‘You know it’s our first time as parents and we want to do everything right’ …. It makes it feel like we can’t do everything right. We won’t be able to feed our child and it scares us.”

First-time mom Madison Wilson said she’s considering different options when she welcomes her baby in July.

“I know a lot of moms are willing to give their breast milk. It’s still so scary,” said Wilson.

Abbott and FDA have reached a deal on reopening a plant to help with the baby-formula shortage.