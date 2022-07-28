Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ executive director Kristi Crafton announced Thursday she will retire in January 2023, after 18 years with the organization.

Thomas Fisher-King, Quad City Bank & Trust First Vice President of Real Estate Operations and Facilities Management, will be Habitat’s next executive director. He will begin his new role on Sept. 17th, allowing for a three-month transition.

Crafton started with Habitat Quad Cities in 2005, after 27 years with two other local non-profits. When Kristi began, the Habitat affiliate had just over a $500,000 budget, which has much more than quadrupled under her leadership, a Habitat release said Thursday.

Habitat for Humanity volunteer mentor Belinda Holbrook (center) speaks during the dedication of three new Davenport homes May 21, 2022. Executive director Kristi Crafton is at right (photo by Jonathan Turner).

When she retires, Crafton will have overseen 102 of Habitat’s 134 home builds. Kristi has also expanded Habitat QC’s programs to include Neighborhood Revitalization, Home Repair, Wheelchair Ramp Building, and Disaster Recovery.

“This has been much more than a job for me, it has been a calling,” Crafton said. “In my many years as a social worker, I witnessed first-hand how lack of affordable and safe housing impacted families. It hindered health, education and stability and prevented families from escaping poverty. I wanted to play a role in creating real opportunity for positive change.”

Tom Fisher-King’s passion for Habitat began in 2006 when he spent a week rebuilding houses in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He has been volunteering with Habitat Quad Cities since 2008, including service as a Board Member, Board President and Family Selection Committee Chair.

Tom Fisher-King will become the next executive director of Habitat for Humanity QC in September.

One of Tom’s main volunteer roles with Habitat has been overseeing the financial underwriting of Habitat’s mortgage applications and interviewing applicants for the home building program.

Fisher-King has been with Quad City Bank & Trust since 1995. His current position oversees the operations of Mortgage Lending and Facilities Management. His extensive banking background, operations management experience and attention to detail have already proven to be an asset to Habitat for Humanity QCs and will continue to benefit the nonprofit as they move forward with a new leader, the group said.

“I am extremely honored to be following the legacy of Kristi Crafton and I am equally passionate about the mission this valuable organization embodies,” Fisher-King said. “I look forward to continuing the successful programs that Habitat for Humanity QC has built and I am anxious to continue fostering the valuable relationships of Habitat, not only within the organization but also in the community.”

