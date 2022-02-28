A weekend party in Moline ended with a fist fight and shots fired.

The Moline Police Department responded to a report of the sound of gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, February 27. Upon arrival to the 4500 block of 4th Avenue, officers found four handgun shell casings on the ground. Police determined that an argument had started at a nearby party that resulted in a fist fight between two women. After the fight ended, a crowd gathered, and someone fired a handgun, causing the crowd to run. No one was injured as a result of the gunshots. A person was injured as a result of the fist fight but was released by EMS on scene.

(Google Maps)

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about either incident can contact the Moline Police Department at (309) 797-0401 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers via the P3 app or at (309) 762-9500.