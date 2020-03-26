Fitness instructors are offering free online classes during the Coronavirus pandemic

Staying at home can be difficult for those who are used to going to the gym as part of their daily routine.



Some local fitness instructors are looking to help those people.



Trainers and dance teachers are offering free classes through different social media outlets.



Kristy Muñoz offers Latin Dance Classes at Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico but due to the Coronavirus and social distancing she’s now offering free dance classes through Facebook Live and is making them accessible for everyone.



“Usually save them too so if you can’t make it home at that time then you know you can go back to it, do it at the time that you want,” said Muñoz.



Tika Gomez is also offering fitness classes but she offers them through the video conference website Zoom.



“The gym is closed, everything is closed so just to give people an outlet to move and not sit around,” said Gomez. “Every weeknight for as long as we’re in this quarantine just to do something move around have an outlet.”

As for Munoz she hopes that fitness in general will ease people’s lives during these times.