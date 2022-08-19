Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice

methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop.

The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued until Nov. 2, 2021, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Friday. Those sentenced as part of this drug conspiracy include:

Rudolph Sinclair Allen, age 37, was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release;

Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., age 51, was sentenced to 17 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release;

Demetrius Antre Goudy, age 42, was sentenced to 18 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release;

Gregory Jermain Johnson, age 36, was sentenced to approximately 14 years (169 months) of imprisonment and five years of supervised release;

Brian Keith Davis, Jr., age 42, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years of imprisonment and five years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson, 46, of Burlington, were the “middlemen” who received large quantities of ice methamphetamine in Burlington from Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, of Burlington, who served as the main drug source, along with another individual.

Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson either sold quantities of ice methamphetamine themselves or provided it to lower-level dealers such as Goudy, Stewart, and Davis for distribution. Court documents further show that Julie Mason, 54, of Burlington, was one of the drug couriers for the group.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Mason was stopped in Arizona while transporting approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Mason admitted the ice methamphetamine was bound for Burlington. This traffic stop was the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s largest single seizure of ice methamphetamine at the time, Friday’s release said.

Mason, Childs, and Marcus Johnson have all pled guilty to drug conspiracy charges and are scheduled to be sentenced on a later date. Mason was previously found guilty of Possession of Drugs for Sale and Transport Drugs for Sale following a jury trial in Arizona and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force investigated the case.