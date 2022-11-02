Five philanthropic awards will be given out Nov. 16 by the Quad Cities Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

They’re hosting a conference and awards luncheon in honor of National Philanthropy Day called “Level Up” at Bally’s Casino and Hotel, Rock Island, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Five local philanthropists will be honored and named as winners of annual National Philanthropy Day awards. The purpose of National Philanthropy Day is to recognize the great contributions of philanthropy — and those active in the philanthropic community — to the enrichment of our world, according to a Wednesday release from the local AFP chapter.

Paul VanDuyne and his wife Donna (both Palmer College alums) are among the QC philanthropists to be honored at the Nov. 16 event at Rock Island’s Bally’s Casino and Hotel.

The five awards are as follows:

Outstanding Charitable Family: Donna and Paul VanDuyne

One of AFP’s highest honors, this award is given to an individual or family, who has made a monumental impact in the community through its support of local nonprofit organizations.

Winners have a proven record of exceptional generosity and fundraising leadership. Through direct financial support, they have demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, encouraging others to take philanthropic leadership roles. The VanDuynes were nominated by Barbara Melbourne, Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

In September, they were recognized by Palmer for a $2.5 million donation. In their honor, the college is naming a new student housing complex VanDuyne Hall — featuring 115 units with capacity for 139 students, plus study areas, a meditation space, multi-purpose room, lounges and social space.

Outstanding Planned Giving Professional: David Nelson, President, and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management

This award recognizes an outstanding individual with an enduring record of exceptional leadership skills in inspiring and motivating others to leave a philanthropic legacy through estate giving, charitable bequests or another planned giving vehicle.

Nelson was nominated by the Quad Cities Planned Giving Council, which exists to promote planned giving education for practitioners and to encourage legacy giving by people seeking charitable causes

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Dr. Joe and Ann Lohmuller

This award honors an individual or family who demonstrates exceptional skills in coordinating and motivating groups of volunteers for fundraising projects for the benefit of charitable organizations. The Lohmullers were nominated by Melinda “Missy” Gowey, executive director of Genesis Health Services Foundation.

Outstanding Civic Service Foundation: Regional Development Authority and Matt Mendenhall, CEO of the RDA

This award honors an organization that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles toward philanthropy and community involvement.

Winners have a proven record of exceptional generosity and leadership. The RDA and Matt Mendenhall were nominated by Tracy Singleton, executive director of Together Making A Better Community.

Outstanding Youth/Youth Group: Teens for Tomorrow (T4T)

This award recognizes service by a young person(s), through age 18, who has demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership in the community through his/her guidance and dedication to philanthropy.

Teens for Tomorrow was nominated by Esmerelda Kizer, board member of the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

To register for the Nov. 16 conference, click HERE.

To learn more about the QC chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals, click HERE.