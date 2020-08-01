Five Guys is officially coming to the Quad Cities

Sources with the developer Geifman First Equity have confirmed with Local 4 News that a Five Guys restaurant will be coming to Davenport.

It will be just south of Buffalo Wild Wings on Utica Ridge Road. A lease has been signed to build a 2,700-square-foot restaurant. The goal is to break ground in October and open early next year. There will be another 3,200-square-foot of commercial space as well.

Five Guys is aiming to open in early 2021 here on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport

This is the third attempt for a Five Guys and the first deal to be finalized in the Quad Cities.

Geifman says the owner already has a Five Guys in Coralville that is doing better that expected.