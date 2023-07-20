According to the Five Guys website, a new Five Guys restaurant will open in September in Moline.

The Five Guys will open in the Rock River Plaza, 3930 41st Ave., the website says.

Five Guys is hiring for various positions at the restaurant, according to indeed.com.

Five Guys has almost 1,700 locations worldwide and another 1,500 units in development, according the Five Guys website. Five Guys, the website says, uses only fresh ground beef and peanut oil. There are no freezers in Five Guys locations, just coolers.