Five hospitalized after roll over accident in Whiteside County

Five people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday in Whiteside County.

According to the Illinois State Police, just before 4 p.m. a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was travelling north on Hickory Hills Road when it failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois Route 172.

A 2021 Ford Explore that was travelling west on Illinois Route 172 hit the Silverado as it crossed into the intersection causing the Silverado to roll several times.

The driver of the Silverado, Betty Doty, 40, and a 14-year-old female passenger, both of Rock Falls, were taken to the hospital. Doty has minor injuries, while the 14-year-old suffered serious injuries.

Three people from the Explorer were transported to the hospital, including the driver, Andrew Bauer, 32, of Salem, Wisconsin, with minor injuries, and passengers Sherry Bauer, 55, of Union Grove, Wisconsin, with minor injuries, and Danielle Schmider, 30, of Salem, Wisconsin, with serious injuries. A 2-year-old boy in the Explorer was uninjured in the accident.

All lanes were closed for about an hour and a half while the accident was investigated.