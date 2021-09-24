Five jailed after law enforcement seizes about 13 pounds of meth

File image of rocks of crystal meth (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Five people are in custody in Knox County Jail after authorities seized about 13 pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine.

On Thursday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department conducted a joint operation with the Galesburg, Macomb and Monmouth police departments, and the Western Illinois TOC West Task Force (FBI) in the 900 block of McClure Street, Galesburg.

The joint operation was the culmination of a lengthy investigation. Arrested were:

Daniel Villarreal Jr., 60, of Galesburg, on charges of possession of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, meth delivery/intent to deliver and meth conspiracy.

Clyde E. Charles Jr., 56, of Galesburg, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, meth delivery – intent to deliver, and meth conspiracy.

Michael R. Hengle, 21, of Gilson, Ill, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Antony T. Cheeks, 27, of Galesburg, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Devontre J Campbell, 23, of Galesburg, on a warrant for failure to appear.

The street value of the methamphetamine seized is about $104,000, the release says.

All five are being held in the Knox County Jail awaiting bond, the release says.