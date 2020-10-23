Five local Mediacom employees recognized for providing ‘outstanding service’

Mediacom is recognizing more than 150 employees across the country this week for their high performance rankings.

Of those employees, five work in the Quad Cities.

The company says those selected demonstrated “outstanding efforts to serve customers during the past year” in customer service representative and broadband specialist positions.

Those earning recognition in the Quad Cities are:

Gordan Stewart (Bettendorf)

Michelle VanDyke (Moline)

Brian Norris (Davenport)

Jamie Watts (Davenport)

Jessica Tedrick (Davenport)

Mediacom employees 4,500 people companywide, with more than 1,400 Iowans in its workforce.

Awards are presented to employees each October in conjunction with Customer Service Week.