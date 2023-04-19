Mayors from each of the Quad Cities’ five major cities volunteered Wednesday at the Safer Foundation to help fill sack lunches that were sold as part of Safer Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, Safer Sacks.

Each year, Safer Foundation staff, board members, Quad Cities mayors, individuals served,

public partners, employers and volunteers come together to assemble, promote, and sell sack

lunches throughout the Quad Cities community. Each lunch consists of a ham/turkey/cheese

croissantwich, chips, cookies and fruit that will be picked up or delivered Thursday.

Proceeds support Safer’s Youth Empowerment Program, I-MATTER Young Adult Partnership, Employment Services and Achieving Change Together programs.

National Second Chance Month: By the numbers

April marks National Second Chance Month, a month dedicated to recognizing the importance

of helping individuals, communities, and agencies across the country appreciate their role in

supporting the safe and successful reentry of millions of people returning from incarceration

each year.

Every year, more than 640,000 people are released from state and federal prisons, the release says.

More than 70 million Americans have a criminal record that creates significant barriers to

employment, economic stability, and successful reentry into society. Thousands of legal and

regulatory restrictions prevent these individuals from accessing employment, housing, voting,

education, business licensing, and other basic opportunities.

Because of these barriers, nearly 75 percent of people who were formerly incarcerated are still unemployed a year after being released, according to the release.

Reentry Simulation April 27 in Davenport

Safer Foundation provides services designed exclusively for people with criminal records. Its

vision is equal employment opportunities for people impacted by the criminal legal system

thereby improving the socio-economic well-being of the individual, their family, and the

community, a news release says.

In addition to its Safer Sacks fundraiser during second chance month, Safer Foundation will raise awareness of the need to give second chances to deserving community members by

hosting a reentry simulation event from 9:30 a.m. until noon Thursday, April 27, at 605 N. Main St. in Davenport at the Seventh Judicial District building.

The goal of this free simulation is for participants to gain an understanding of the significant obstacles faced by men and women releasing from incarceration and returning home to their communities.

Participants will be given an opportunity to take part in an interactive learning experience

through assigned profiles. “To walk in the shoes of someone who is returning home gives

invaluable insight for all community members,” the release says.

If you’re interested in participating in or volunteering for this event, contact BetterFuture@SaferFoundation.org.