Five area cities have received almost $2 in funding that they plan to use to revitalize their communities.

In a news release, State Senator Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) announced that Galesburg, Macomb, Moline, Monmouth and Rock Island will receive a combined total of $1,946,000 to support community revitalization efforts.

“Community blight and vacant properties are a detriment to growth and economic development,” said Halpin. “Getting some of the blight cleaned up is good for property values and gives families and businesses alike all the more reason to move in.”

The Illinois Housing Development Authority approved $19 million to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts across the state. The initiative is awarded under the Strong Communities Program and will provide funding to 68 units of local governments and land bank authorities for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities. The program will support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.

Cities receiving funding in the second round of the Strong Communities Program include:

Galesburg: $562,000

Macomb: $487,000

Moline: $417,000

Monmouth: $212,000

Rock Island: $268,000

“We are extremely thankful for the assistance provided by the Illinois Housing Development Authority,” said Steve Gugliotta, Director of Community Development for the City of Galesburg. “This funding provides the city an avenue for removing blight and revitalizing our residential neighborhoods.”

The grants are funded by the Rebuild Illinois capital plan and will use IHDA’s existing funding to increase property values, create jobs, help reduce crime, generate additional tax revenue and attract further community investment in underserved communities around Illinois. A total of $30 million in grant funding has been awarded through two application rounds.

“At the end of the day, revitalizing our residential neighborhoods has a significant positive impact on our citizens,” said Gugliotta. “We are happy to be able to remove major sources of blight, such as abandoned properties, so citizens can once again take pride in and care for their neighborhoods.”

To learn more about the Stronger Communities Program, click here.