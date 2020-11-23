Five reported deaths due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County, hospitalizations at all time high with increase of 16 in one day

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday five additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total of deaths to 134.

The most recent victims of the virus were a man in his 80s, two women in their 80s, one woman in her 70s, who had all been living in a long-term care facility, and one woman in her 80s who died at home.

There are currently 92 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

“This is a jump of 16 patients from Sunday to Monday,” Ludwig said. “We know our hospital systems sounded alarms earlier this month when the number of patients was lower. Now, we are at a crisis point with cases rising by the hundreds every day in the Quad Cities.

“We are worried about Thanksgiving gatherings putting a further strain on our hospitals,” Ludwig said. “People being exposed on Thursday could mean even more hospitalizations next month. There still is time to change your Thanksgiving plans. Please do not gather for the holiday with people outside of your household. Remember that some people with COVID-19 might not show symptoms, but they still can infect others.”

The health department also reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, giving the county 7,783 overall. It is the twentieth day in a row that new reported cases were 100 or greater in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 80s

7 women in their 70s

13 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

7 women in their 40s

9 women in their 30s

5 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

6 girls in their teens

4 girls younger than 13

1 man in his 90s

2 men in their 80s

4 men in their 70s

12 men in their 60s

4 men in their 50s

7 men in their 40s

7 men in their 30s

8 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

5 boys in their teens

3 boys younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.