The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to celebrate Flag Day with an evening of patriotic music performed by the Big River Brass Brand.

The concert will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. This event is free.

In case of inclement weather, cancellation notice will be posted on the department’s Facebook page.