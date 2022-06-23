If you have an old, worn out American flag that has seen better days, the Flag Restoration Project is hosting a community event that will let you retire it with dignity. Bring it to Mission BBQ, 2815 E. 53rd Street in Davenport on July 2 between 11 a.m. -2 p.m. and they will give you a free, full sized replacement flag to fly in time for the 4th of July. The group will properly retire the old flags.

Liam Willcox started the Flag Restoration Project in 2018 and has changed more than 250 full sized American flags for people and businesses in the community. With the help of Scout troops, the Flag Restoration Project has changed flags in five states. He has launched a new website focusing on flag education and etiquette for parents, educators and teens and resources for adults.

Scouts, youth groups and anyone needing community service hours can request a box of flags to change in their community on the website.

You can learn more about the project from their Facebook page by clicking here or on their website by clicking here.