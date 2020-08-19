Flames break out next to Davenport Fire Department

A portion of W. 4th Street was blocked off late Tuesday evening as crews put out an apartment fire that broke out right next to the Davenport Fire Department’s Central Station, across from the Davenport Police Department. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the first and only station on the scene of a structure fire that happened late Tuesday evening in Davenport.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., crews responded to an apartment complex on 4th Avenue, right next to the Davenport Fire Department’s Central Station and across from the Davenport Police Department.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky says the fire occurred on the fourth floor of the building.

He adds that a good portion of W. 4th Street was closed off to traffic as crews worked to put out the flames.

More information will be provided when available.

BREAKING NEWS: A structure fire along 4th Street in Davenport. @WHBF 1st on the scene. pic.twitter.com/vAwEo8q71U — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 19, 2020

