Flames erupt in former church Wednesday evening

Flames erupted from the former First Baptist Church on the corner of Center and Pearl streets shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Geneseo.

Emergency responders told our Local 4 News crew the call came in at 7:40 p.m. for a fire in the building that was being remodeled.

As of 9 p.m., the fire continued to smolder while firefighters put water on the structure. Neighbors brought water and sports drinks to first responders who fought the fire in oppressive heat. La Roma’s, a local pizzeria, donated five large pizzas to the crews.

As of 9:30 p.m., crews used two aerial ladders to dismantle the timbers remaining in the steeple.

Photos by Mike Colón

Everyone inside escaped safely, firefighters said, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, which left severe damage to the structure, remains unknown, and we do not know the extent of the damage.

Firefighters included crews from Geneseo, Atkinson, Woodhull and Cambridge, along with crews from Geneseo Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.

Photos by Mike Colón

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when they become available.