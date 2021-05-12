Flames shoot out of window in 2nd overnight fire

Local 4 News is working to find more information about a fire in East Moline — one of two blazes to occur overnight on both sides of the river.

It broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on 4th Avenue B, near 38th Street.

Flames were shooting out of an upstairs window when our crew arrived as the first and only station on the scene.

We reached out to the East Moline Fire Department for more details.

As of Wednesday afternoon, we have not received any more information about what happened.

The first fire occurred before 1 a.m. Wednesday in a Davenport neighborhood.

