The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the metro Quad Cities and several surrounding areas that will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Monday.

Flash Flood Warning including Davenport IA, Moline IL and Rock Island IL until 8:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/gqWBeKZHrX — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) May 8, 2023

A line of storms is moving southeast with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

