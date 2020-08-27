Flashing lights repaired at intersection of recent deadly crash

A Davenport intersection that’s prone to accidents has received repairs this week.

That’s at Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road, where three people died in a crash last Thursday.

A Davenport engineer tells us, there’s been five accidents at that intersection since September of last year.

That meets the first requirement of adding a traffic light.

But the second step is the amount of traffic on both roads.

Kimberly Road would need 600 cars per hour for eight separate hours, and 60 cars per hour on Wisconsin Avenue.

City estimates show traffic on both roads don’t come close to meeting that threshold.

The city says, Monday they replaced some of the flashing lights that were out on the stop sign that was blown through last week, and that it’s actually the Iowa DOT’s responsibility to do so.