The Kiwanis Club of East Moline-Silvis will present a flea market 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline. Admission is $2.

Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Therapy Center, Quad-City food pantries, scholarships, United Township High School sports, East Moline and Silvis libraries, and more, a news release says.