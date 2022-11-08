The 55th Honor Flight took off for Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 8 with over 90 veterans on board. This Flight has been designated the “Whiteside County Flight” since the majority of the veterans are from Whiteside and neighboring counties. The Flight is also carrying a funeral flag to honor a veteran who died before being able to go on a Flight.

“This is very special Honor Flight because we’re leaving on Election Day and these guys are what made it possible for us to vote,” said Steve Garrington, Hub Director of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. “These guys made the sacrifice of going to Vietnam or Korea or World War Two and they’re special. We’re gonna have a special time for them today, with much thanks. They made possible for us to have this free election. We’re thankful for each one of them. We’re gonna have a good time.”

The veterans and their guardians are expected to return to the Quad City International Airport at around 10 p.m. The public is encouraged to come to the airport and give them a warm reception and welcome home. Parking at the airport will be free.