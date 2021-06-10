Flipped car slows traffic on Brady, 65th in Davenport

A flipped car at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street in Davenport on June 10, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A crash left a car upside down and closed lanes of traffic at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street in Davenport on Thursday.

Two lanes were closed as emergency crews worked to get the car — which had damage on the passenger side from the impact — back on its tires.

At this time, there are no details available about potential injuries.