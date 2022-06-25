Even though most people in the Quad Cities live only a few miles from a river, many have never been out on the water or spent time near it. As water-quality oriented groups, Partners of Scott County Watershed and Living Lands and Waters both work to improve the current conditions of the waterways in our area while building the next generation of stewards to care for them. That’s why they’ve teamed up to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of area sixth grade students. Kids from the Spring Forward and Stepping Stones programs will have the opportunity to learn about mussels, water quality, riparian habitats and more, all while exploring the Mississippi River in a Floating Classroom.

The Floating Classroom allows students, many of whom would not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience the river and learn about its ecology. The Classroom will be in session from 9 a.m.-1p.m. on Tuesday, June 28; Wednesday, June 29; and Thursday, June 30 at Sunset Marina Park, Large Shelter, 199 Row, in Rock Island.

Students will begin the day at 9 a.m. at the Large Shelter, then observe riparian habitat and learn about water quality while experiencing the thrill of a boat ride on the river from 9:30-11a.m. Next, students will learn about mussels and explore a sandbar. Class will end each day by 1:15 p.m.