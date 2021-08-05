Floatzilla volunteers needed

River Action is looking for volunteers to help out at this year’s Floatzilla. The 12th annual Floatzilla is set for August 21st.

Volunteers are needed for parking and unloading and launching boats at the the following sites:

  • Leach Park, Bettendorf (Lock only) 7-11 a.m.
  • Bass Street YMCA (Portage only) 7-11 a.m.
  • Lindsay Park Yacht Club (Lock only) 8-12:00 a.m.
  • Marquette Street 9-11:30 a.m.
  • Credit Island 10am-1pm
  • Lake Potter 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

You can go their website to pick a position. For more information, call River Action at 563-322-2969.

