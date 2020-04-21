Flood barriers being removed from River Drive in Davenport

Crews work to clear the HESCO barriers off of River Drive in Davenport on April 21, 2020. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)

The flood barriers in Davenport are coming down.

Crews began working to clear the HESCO barriers off of River Drive on Tuesday.

The Mississippi River crested around 16.68 feet last week at Locks and Dam 15 and projections show it falling below minor flood state (15 feet) within a couple of days.

As of 9:30 a.m., the river level was at 15.69 feet.

It is quite a change from a year ago, when the Quad Cities was experiencing record flooding and the barrier was breached on April 30, sending water rushing into downtown Davenport.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews are working to clear the HESCO barriers off of River Drive in Davenport. pic.twitter.com/7P5SISycmU — Owen Hoke (@OwenHokeL4) April 21, 2020

Check river levels any time at OurQuadCities.com/riverlevels and see the top 10 floods at Locks and Dam 15 at OurQuadCities.com/flood. Get your latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather.