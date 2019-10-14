Flood closes River Drive

The City of Davenport has closed parts of River Drive due to rising Mississippi River floodwaters.

“River Drive is impassable between Gaines and Myrtle streets and between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street,” the city said in a news release, adding that water is over the road in places.

As a result, eastbound River Drive is currently being detoured at Marquette Street to 3rd Street, and westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street.

The detours are expected to last until mid-to-late week.

The river is expected to crest today at around 17.3 feet.

Check area river levels at any time at ourquadcities.com/riverlevels.