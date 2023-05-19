If you live in unincorporated Scott County, and you’re not sure what goes where when cleaning up after recent flooding, you’re not alone! Scott County Secondary Roads and Conservation and the Waste Commission of Scott County will be assisting with the collection of flood debris from for residents living in unincorporated Scott County.

According to a release:

All unincorporated County residents who were impacted by the Mississippi River flooding are asked to have the approved flood debris to the public right of way, near your road, by Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Please have your debris sorted in the approved piles (construction, bulky waste, large appliances) in order to assist with collection schedules. The only items that will be collected are what’s listed on the Flood Debris Removal Guideline graphic (below). The collection will start in the northern part of the County and continue south until every unincorporated area has been collected once. Secondary Roads and Conservation will not be returning to areas for additional pick up after the area scheduled pick up is complete.

Frequently asked questions:

What if I miss the collection?

• Secondary Roads and Conservation will not return to areas for additional pick up after the scheduled pick up is complete.

• At that time, any debris that was not placed in the correct location or didn’t meet the collection type will be left to the responsibility of the resident to dispose of the debris appropriately.

What debris will they collect?

Please have the items listed separated into these pile categories:

• Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing, sandbags)

• Bulky waste (flood-impacted furniture, doors, carpet, padding)

• Large appliances (Refrigerators, washers, dryers, water heaters)

What will NOT BE collected?

• Household garbage (bagged garbage, discarded food, packaging)

• Hazardous materials (oil, pesticides, paint, cleaners, compressed gases, propane tanks)

• And electronics (TVs, stereos, computers, tablets, printers);

What if they only picked up part of what was put out for collection?

• If the items you placed out for collection are under the approved items, then it’s possible their trucks were full and needed to dispose of the items already picked up. They will come back for the remaining items.

• If the items you placed out for collection were not on the approved items list, you will need to safely dispose of those items.

Scott County Emergency Management Agency