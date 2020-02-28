Flood preparation event for property owners on Saturday

Ahead of the flood season, the Scott Emergency Management Agency is hosting an event for property owners who are likely to be impacted by future floods.
“Leap into Flood Preparation” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at
Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.
Attendees will learn about ideas and other tools to help them navigate flood preparations. The event will cover the following topics:
- Current City Projects, Programs and Resources for Flood Risk Reduction
- Flood Insurance Information
- Corps of Engineers Sandbag Demonstration
- American Red Cross
- Other Disaster Services
- Temporary Flood Protection Vendors
- Restoration and Mold Remediation Services
- National Weather Service
- Live GIS Flood Inundation and Flood Insurance Maps and Services
- “IMMERSED” Flood Virtual Reality Simulator Presented by FEMA
- Additional Information and Services
The National Weather Service has predicted that there is a 35% chance of floods reaching record levels at the Rock Island and Le Claire river gauges on the Mississippi River.