Flood preparation event for property owners on Saturday

FILE – In this May 3, 2019 aerial file photo, the Modern Woodmen Park, top, and the surrounding of downtown Davenport, Iowa, are area covered by Mississippi River floodwaters. The prolonged flooding along the Mississippi River will cost more than $2 billion in repairs and cleanup, the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, and advocacy group for river communities, said Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Kevin E. Schmidt/Quad City Times via AP, File)

Ahead of the flood season, the Scott Emergency Management Agency is hosting an event for property owners who are likely to be impacted by future floods.

“Leap into Flood Preparation” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29th, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at

Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.

Attendees will learn about ideas and other tools to help them navigate flood preparations. The event will cover the following topics:

Current City Projects, Programs and Resources for Flood Risk Reduction

Flood Insurance Information

Corps of Engineers Sandbag Demonstration

American Red Cross

Other Disaster Services

Temporary Flood Protection Vendors

Restoration and Mold Remediation Services

National Weather Service

Live GIS Flood Inundation and Flood Insurance Maps and Services

“IMMERSED” Flood Virtual Reality Simulator Presented by FEMA

Additional Information and Services

The National Weather Service has predicted that there is a 35% chance of floods reaching record levels at the Rock Island and Le Claire river gauges on the Mississippi River.