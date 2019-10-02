Flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park to begin Thursday

On Saturday, October 5, Mississippi River flood levels are forecast to crest at 17.3 feet.

Due to this increase in the flood crest forecast, a portion of the flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport will be installed on Thursday, October 3.

The River’s Edge, Freight House and Modern Woodmen Park will continue to remain open for business during this time.

Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island will be closed to the public beginning Thursday.

River levels will be monitored, and crews will place appropriate flood measures when necessary.

Those in need of sandbags may call Davenport Public Works at 563-326-7923 or submit a request online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com to receive information on sandbag pick-up locations.

The following is a summary of flood-related activities received by the City of Davenport:

Roads

• South Concord Street is currently closed between River Drive and Wapello. The closure will extend between River Drive and Utah Avenue sometime on Thursday.

• Gaines Street will be closed south of River Drive on Thursday.

• Portions of Beiderbecke Drive and Marquette Street Landing may see water over the weekend.

• If the river reaches predicted levels, additional closures and lane reduction may be placed along River Drive.

Recreation

• The riverfront walk will be closed between LeClaire Park and Marquette Street beginning Thursday.

• The dock at Marquette Street Landing will remain in place and become inaccessible sometime on Friday, October 4.

Facilities

• Crews will install a portion of the flood wall at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday.

• The River’s Edge, Freight House Farmer’s Market and Modern Woodmen Park will remain open for business.

• The Compost Facility is accessible by taking Rockingham Road/Highway 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.

Other Measures

• Pumps have or will be set, and appropriate gates have or will be closed in various low-lying areas of the city.

The City of Davenport advises residents to not drink floodwater or play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Floodwater can carry unseen hazards such as debris and bacteria.