River Action has announced the next quarterly meeting of the Quad City Flood Resiliency Alliance will be 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Richard R. Bittner Downtown YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., Davenport, a news release says.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are the new standards and certifications for building through FEMA and ASCE, communities who are doing great things with flood mitigation, and the city of Davenport’s wastewater flows, the release says.

The public is welcome.